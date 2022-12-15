A Riverina farming family has been hit by an amphibious outbreak of plague proportions.
In recent weeks mixed farmer Roy Hamilton has witnessed thousands of frogs multiply en masse at his Rand property, located southwest of Wagga, and he's never seen anything like it.
"There are literally thousands of the little fellas in our pool," Mr Hamilton said.
"With the amount around the poor dogs look like kids who have eaten too much ice cream.
"They just can't look at another frog because they have eaten so many. They don't go near them anymore."
Mr Hamilton said the plague was a "culmination of three months of record rainfall followed by nine to 10 weeks of continual flooding that saw our whole farm turned basically into a huge swamp".
"That led to a massive breed up and walking around the paddocks you could see tadpoles everywhere," he said.
With the farm drying out in recent weeks, the frogs have found the pool "quite an attractive option."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
