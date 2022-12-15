NSW Country have gone down to Western Australia in their opening game of the U19's National Championships by seven-wickets despite an impressive knock from South Wagga's Jake Scott.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, NSW got off to a decent start with Scott coming to the crease at 2-128.
From there he batted for the rest of the innings finishing at 31no off 43 deliveries in a knock that included four boundaries as NSW ended their 50 overs at 9-199.
Needing just four runs an over for victory, Western Australia wasted little time and got off to a flying start with them reaching their total of 3-200 with eight overs to spare thanks to a pair of impressive knocks from openers Teague Wyllie (81no) and Ben Melville (46).
In their second game of the championships, NSW Country will face Victoria Country with both sides looking to bounce back after Victoria lost their opening game to NSW Metro by 160 runs.
