NSW Country have lost their opening game of the U19's National Championships despite an impressive knock from South Wagga's Jake Scott

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 15 2022 - 6:30pm
Jake Scott finished at 31no in the opening game against Western Australia.

NSW Country have gone down to Western Australia in their opening game of the U19's National Championships by seven-wickets despite an impressive knock from South Wagga's Jake Scott.

