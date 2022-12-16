Inquiry recommends lowering speed limits on rural roads

Inappropriate speed limits on crumbling country roads should be lowered to improve safety, a parliamentary inquiry has found.
The NSW Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Road Safety has made a number of recommendations on the back of its probe into speed limits, including that the current 100 kilometre per hour default speed limit may be too high given the varying condition of roads in regional areas of the state.
The inquiry, which was launched in June, called for input from people who regularly travelled long distances about whether the current speed limits on rural and regional roads were suitable.
In its report, the committee said more than 80 per cent of the NSW rural road network had a default speed limit of 100km/h.
About two-thirds of fatalities on NSW roads happen in country areas, with 60 per cent of those occurring on roads with a limit of 100km/h or more.
The committee also recommended more variable speed limits be used on country roads, which Wagga MP Joe McGirr said had considerable merit.
"I think there's a pretty significant finding," Dr McGirr said.
"I'd have to say the state of roads around here to me, because of the potholes and so on, that's certainly something that really highlights it to be a real issue that we've got and the importance of getting the condition of the road much better."
The report's 15 recommendations also included that local council requests to review speed limits be responded to more quickly and that the reason for a speed limit change be made public.
"Speed limits are an important way of keeping our roads safe and should be suitable for the road conditions, and the process for reviewing them should be timely, with any changes clearly explained to the community," committee chair Lou Amato said.
Leeton Shire Council told the inquiry Transport for NSW sets speed limits in its LGA with a "lack of genuine consultation and due process".
The council's submission said blanket approaches to speed zones without local context "drives complacency instead of alertness".
Leeton mayor Tony Reneker said he was happy to see the recommendation that legislation be enacted to require TfNSW to respond to all council speed zone review requests within four months or provide an explanation for the delay.
Cr Reneker hoped the rule would also apply to any consideration of lowering speed limits.
"I think before they change any speed limit they consult first with local councils," he said. "What we don't want is that we wake up one day and in some areas there are sections of road now 80km/h instead of 100."
Australasian College of Road Safety NSW chapter deputy chair Mick Timms said speeds of 100km/h and over were not appropriate for single-lane country roads without safety features such as barriers or grade separation.
"We believe that the default highway speed limit should be lower," he said.
"At the moment, speed limits tend to be set high and the risk assessed down. We believe that position should be reversed.
"The standard of country roads can be so inconsistent that one minute you have a road in good condition and the next ... you have a road which hasn't seen any major maintenance for years."
The report also recommended TfNSW investigate the feasibility of increasing the speed limit on roads that have a 5-star safety rating.
Mr Timms said increasing speeds on highways to more than 110km/h would not be feasible as those speeds would outstrip the safety capability of any vehicle.
The report also recommended more overtaking lanes be constructed.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
