The Daily Advertiser

Joint Standing Committee on Road Safety tabled its report in regional road safety and speed was a top priority

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
December 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inquiry recommends lowering speed limits on rural roads

Inappropriate speed limits on crumbling country roads should be lowered to improve safety, a parliamentary inquiry has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.