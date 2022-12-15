The Daily Advertiser

McMenamin looks to add to win streak with Banner Lomar

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
Banner Lomar is chasing four straight wins at Wagga on Friday.

Coming off three straight wins at Temora, Nathan McMenamin is hoping Banner Lomar's form can translate to success at Wagga on Friday.

