Coming off three straight wins at Temora, Nathan McMenamin is hoping Banner Lomar's form can translate to success at Wagga on Friday.
Banner Lomar has won each of his last races over the 457 metres at Temora, including a narrow win on Monday.
He steps up to the 525m at Wagga but the Thurgoona trainer hopes his new-found confidence can translate to another win.
"He hasn't gone well there (Wagga) but in saying that he hasn't been going as well as he is going right now," McMenamin said.
"To be honest I think he is pretty much drawn where he wants to be and the two I think are the dangers haven't drawn great so I expect to see him up there."
McMenamin rated Westside Candy and Tom's Express as the two hardest two beat.
He was particularly thrilled with how Banner Lomar finished off his latest win.
"My bloke is just full of confidence and his last win at Temora was just incredible," McMenamin said.
"He never should have won that and with 60 to go he was still four behind them but ran Micky Finn's dog (Tiggerlong Amy) down.
"That was really good."
McMenamin also lines up Signing Bone in the last of three Christmas Gift Maiden Series (320m) heats on Friday.
He's hoping for a winning start to his racing career.
"I think he will be very hard to beat on what he's trialled," McMenamin said.
"He's well bred and I did have him in a 400 as the first preference but they didn't have a 400 maiden but he's still going to be very hard to beat.
"He is probably my best of the two as he's been trialling really well there and is very much a competitor."
Singing Bone will start from box six.
It will be a busy day for the McMenamin kennel with Quick Lomar also in at Goulburn on Friday afternoon.
The first of 11 races at Wagga is at 6.27pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
