Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is excited to welcome Chase Grintell back to the Hoppers for next season with him set to play an important part in the Hoppers lineup in 2023.
Grintell last played at the Hoppers in 2016 with him then spending two years with Temora in the Farrer League before spending the last four seasons with Turvey Park.
Barrett was looking forward to having Grintell back at Kindra Park next season with him looking to make the most of the tall utility's experience.
"Since I've been back I've seen Chase a fair bit playing with Turvey," Barrett said.
"He's good mates with Luke Gerhard, and his wife and my wife get along really well.
"I just approached him at the end of the year and mentioned if he would be interested and talked about the role what we'd think he'd be playing for us.
"He's got young kids and Luke Gerhard and myself have got young kids, so it makes it a bit more enticing to come along as well.
"The role that he is going to play for us is something that we were targeting at the end of the year, so we are glad to get him along."
Grintell played in a variety of roles throughout his time at the Bulldogs, with Barrett hoping to be able to use him primarily in defence next season with the possibility of rotating through the ruck.
"He will be playing predominantly down back," he said.
"He will also be back up ruck when we need him or if we don't find a ruck and what we are looking for, he could potentially be our number one ruckman, but we don't know that yet.
"Chase gives us that flexibility and you can put him down back or in ruck and he's got that height, speed and endurance.
"He's a player that can play anywhere, but we don't want to be chucking him around.
"We have got a big pre-season ahead of us and Will McGowan and a few of them boys did really well during the year.
"We are going to be pushing them pretty hard during the pre-season to keep developing their game."
Grintell played his 200th senior game in round 13 this season and also brings leadership experience to the Hoppers after co-coaching the Bulldogs during the AFL Riverina Championship in 2020.
The Hoppers have made a deliberate decision to go after height during the off-season with Grintell's addition coming off the back of the signing of Charlie McCormack and Tim Oosterhoff with both players capable of playing in the ruck if required.
