Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is looking forward to welcoming back Chase Grintell to Kindra Park for next season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 21 2022 - 7:05pm, first published 6:30pm
Hoppers coach Jake Barrett is looking forward to welcoming Chase Grintell back to Kindra Park in 2023. Picture from Coolamon Hoppers

Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is excited to welcome Chase Grintell back to the Hoppers for next season with him set to play an important part in the Hoppers lineup in 2023.

