The operations hub for a key energy infrastructure project has been launched in Wagga.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout officially opened the Secure Energy Joint Ventre office on Edward Street yesterday, as the company marked a significant juncture on its journey to construct a 700-kilometre power line.
SEJV deputy project director Bill Calligeros said the $1.8 billion EnergyConnect project, extending from the South Australian border to Wagga, is expected to create up to 1500 jobs across the region in the coming years.
Mr Calligeros said staff would continue to operate out of the office for the entirety of the project.
He said the company is currently building what could be the "biggest substation in the southern hemisphere" as part of the project.
Mr Calligeros said the company hopes to hire "as many people locally" as possible.
Cr Tout said the project would provide many benefits for the region. He said while the business, economic and employment opportunities are critically important, to Wagga, the surrounding towns and the wider region, the social development that takes place is also key.
"That might be through the sponsorship of clubs or community organisations, but also staff involved in the fabric of our community in their downtime," the mayor said.
"That might take the form of being a member of a service club or volunteering for any number of charities.
"The tapestry of our community is only as strong as the strongest threads within it, and they are supported by our businesses, corporates, community organisations, but most importantly the people within it."
Industry Capable Network regional manager Geoff Reardon works with the contractors and businesses involved in the project.
Mr Reardon is involved with major projects including other power infrastructure builds as well as the Inland Rail project.
Businesses hoping to get involved with the project are asked to contact Mr Reardon on 0402 632 027.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
