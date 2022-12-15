South Wagga have called on a big reinforcement as they chase their first win in the one-day competition.
After earlier indicating he was going to step away from the sport, Riverina representative Brayden Ambler will return for their clash with Wagga RSL at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Captain Luke Gerhard is thrilled to have him back on board.
"It's good to have him back and I think he just needed a little break after back-to-back footy and cricket seasons," Gerhard said.
"It does take its toll on you but for him to put his hand up and make himself available is not only big for our team but big for our group as he's a well-respected player."
However Gerhard is unsure if it is a permanent return.
"We're going to take it week by week," he said.
"We're very hopeful he will continue to play but it is totally up to him and we've left it in his court.
"We're just grateful he's put his hand up."
Top order runs have been something the Blues have struggled with so far this season.
They finished at 9-225 in their loss to Kooringal Colts, but Nathan Cooke (86) and Noah Harper (46) put on a 97-run partnership for the seventh wicket.
It only adds to the importance of Ambler's return.
"The last couple of weeks we've obviously struggled up the top for some runs but there are still positives to take out of it with Noah, being a young fella, scoring some runs and Cookey hitting some form as well," Gerhard said.
"His innings on the weekend was one of the best I've seen in terms of clean hitting and we know that when our top order fires, hopefully sooner rather than later, it will go a long way towards that big total."
It is a timely return for the premiers who will be without Jake Scott, Hayden Watling and Harper this week.
The three teenagers were among their better performers last week but both Scott and Watling are part of NSW Country's side for the under 19s national championships while Harper has rep football commitments.
Seb Graf also returns to the side.
After losses to Wagga City and Kooringal Colts so far this season, Gerhard is looking to head into the Christmas break with a little momentum.
"Our main goal is to get a win on the board, get a bit of a monkey off our back, as over the past few seasons we haven't been in this situation," he said.
"We've won the tight little tussles in the past but we're still reasonably confident with how we are going. We're not that far away really."
Meanwhile Wagga RSL have made three changes to their side after a heavy loss to Wagga City last week.
Sam Smith and Charlie Munn return while Jack Carey will make his first appearance of the season.
After being bowled out for 98, captain-coach Sam Perry is looking for a big response.
"Fingers crossed we can turn it around this week, put a few more runs on the board and go back to what we did at the start of the season," Perry said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
