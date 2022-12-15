Coolamon coach Jake Barrett admits that he is pretty happy with how his side is shaping up ahead of next season with the Hoppers being one of the busiest clubs in terms of recruitment during the off-season.
The Hoppers have welcomed back duo Max Hillier (Coleambally) and Chase Grintell (Turvey Park) for next season as well as signing rising star Charlie McCormack and two time Black Diamond League best and fairest winner Tim Oosterhoff.
Barrett said that they were looking for height during the off-season and was pretty excited to welcome the quartet on board for next season.
"Overall we are pretty happy considering there wasn't a whole lot of movement around the league this year," Barrett said.
"It was probably hard to find the key players we were looking for but adding blokes like Charlie McCormack and Rooster (Oosterhoff) plus Chase Grintell who has got a bit of height, jump and athleticism is exactly what we were looking for.
"We have got that six foot and below bit of speed, but we were just lacking that bit of timber at times and now adding those three boys really balances our team out a bit more.
"Plus Max Hillier who is so crafty and can play forward, mid or wing and it just gives us more flexibility again.
"We've definitely added four quality players which we were looking for and that's what we wanted, we didn't need volume but just quality and we targeted exactly what we needed."
Barrett believed that his side would again be near the top of the Riverina League ladder next year but admitted that a number of the Hoppers' rivals would also be quite competitive.
"I definitely think we are going to be up there again," he said.
"I'd be pretty disappointed if we weren't and we'd be kidding ourselves if we didn't go for it next year.
"But the RFL next year is going to be even tighter than last year, you just have to look at some of these teams that have retained and then added players.
"Ganmain are still going to be right up there, they just won the premiership and they haven't lost anyone really.
"Turvey Park really didn't lose anyone and have added a few more in a ruckman and another midfielder and their younger ones are going to be revving to go and they are going to be right up there.
"Griffith retained all of their young fellas and they were already a good side, but adding six players like they have now they are going to be right up there for contention.
"Then Mango have recruited again and replaced those ones they lost, so there is probably out of the nine sides seven straight away that can easily put their hand up and go all the way.
"There's not going to be a weekend where you can go in and think you are easily going to get over the line.
"You are going to have to be switched on every weekend and I think there is not going to be an easy game that's for sure."
With the list now sitting nicely ahead of next season, Barrett just said the Hoppers' focus will be to get the most out of their pre-season.
"As a club we just really want to focus on the pre-season coming up and probably work on the things that we thought lacked last year," he said.
"I don't think we need to alter too much, we just need to now focus on those little one-percenter's which is where we struggled."
