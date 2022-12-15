A man will spend six years behind bars for robbing a supermarket delivery driver at knifepoint before kidnapping him and repeatedly threatening to kill him during a two-day crime spree.
Michael William Carr, formerly of Mount Austin, learned his fate in Wagga District Court yesterday on multiple charges stemming from a string of crimes across the city and at The Rock in 2020, which included breaking into two supermarkets.
The now 22-year-old had been facing a judge-alone trial but pleaded guilty to eight offences earlier this year.
During the trial, the prosecution's key witness - the man held at knifepoint - was deemed unfit to testify.
The victim had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and prosecutors successfully applied to use his statement to police as evidence instead of him appearing as a witness.
Carr's crime spree began when he and a co-offender broke into a staffroom at the Settlers Village aged care facility in Estella during the early hours of May 16, 2020.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The pair rifled through two lockers and took two handbags, car keys, wallets and a mobile phone before leaving most items in the car park.
Carr then stole a Suzuki Swift from a home on nearby Franklin Drive about 2.50am.
He drove the car to the Foodworks supermarket at Forest Hill, where he robbed a delivery driver of cash and a mobile phone while wielding a six-inch serrated knife.
The man had been delivering bread to the supermarket and was in the back of his truck when Carr approached and ordered him to "give me everything you've got".
The victim was then forced to help break into the store, as Carr repeatedly threatened to stab and kill him.
Following a demand for money, the victim - fearing for his life - withdrew $2000 from an ATM. The man was driven towards Kooringal, where he was forced to withdraw a further $1550.
Carr then drove off and the victim reported his ordeal to police.
In sentencing, Judge Gordon Lerve said while there was limited planning of the crime, there was "a very real threat of very real violence".
Judge Lerve said CCTV captured the supermarket incident, which showed the offending "very graphically", and the victim was deprived of his liberty for a "considerable period of time".
The Suzuki was later found in the middle of Harris Park, where Carr had unsuccessfully tried to set it alight.
Another vehicle, later stolen from Springvale, was driven by Carr to The Rock, where he and a co-offender broke into the town's Foodworks during the early hours of May 17, 2020.
The pair stole 689 packets of cigarettes and 60 bottles of alcohol, worth $26,375.
The incident was also captured on CCTV and Carr was wearing the same hoodie as depicted in the Forest Hill break-in vision.
Judge Lerve described the overall offending as very serious and said the Forest Hill delivery driver would have been "absolutely terrified".
"Citizens such as [the victim] should be able to go about their work without fear of becoming victims of the substantial criminality in which this offender engaged," he said.
Carr faced charges of armed robbery, aggravated break, enter and commit a serious indictable offence (deprive liberty), as well as stealing a motor vehicle and breaking into a house.
Carr was also charged with take and drive conveyance without consent, destroy or damage property and two counts of aggravated break, enter and steal in company.
A further charge of aggravated break, enter and steal - relating to the theft of a motorbike from a Glenfield Park home in February 2020 - was also before the court.
The court heard Carr had a deprived upbringing, was diagnosed with ADHD at a young age, was homeless at the time of the offending and committed the crimes to fund ongoing substance abuse and living expenses.
Judge Lerve said Carr had shown remorse, telling a psychologist he was sorry for his behaviour, he knew it was the wrong thing to do and that he didn't mean to cause trauma or harm to anyone.
However, the judge said he was subject to conditional liberty at the time of the offending and his criminal record did not entitle him to any leniency.
Judge Lerve said he was unable to find Carr was unlikely to reoffend or that he had good prospects of rehabilitation, but there were positive signs.
The judge said imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence given the "very significant" offending, but made a finding of special circumstances and took into account the guilty pleas.
"Given his age and his history of chronic substance abuse, clearly there will need to be a lengthy period of supervision upon the offender's eventual release to ensure that he receives the appropriate level of supervision and treatment," he said.
Judge Lerve said Carr would need "significant assistance in proper reintegration into the community upon his eventual release after ... a significant sentence of imprisonment".
Carr was convicted of all nine offences and jailed for 10 years, with a non-parole period of six years and three months.
The term was backdated to June 11, 2021, meaning Carr will be eligible for parole in September 2027.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.