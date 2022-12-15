The Daily Advertiser
In Depth

Michael William Carr jailed for robbing, kidnapping Forest Hill Foodworks delivery driver at knifepoint

Updated December 16 2022 - 7:46am, first published 5:00am
The Forest Hill Foodworks supermarket, which was broken into in May 2020 by Michael William Carr after he threatened another man, who was delivering bread, at knifepoint.

A man will spend six years behind bars for robbing a supermarket delivery driver at knifepoint before kidnapping him and repeatedly threatening to kill him during a two-day crime spree.

