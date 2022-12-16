Wagga turns into a "ghost town" over the Christmas season and some in the business community claim it's holding the city back.
Many corporate businesses and a number of retail and hospitality venues close for the festive period and into January, when many leave for summer holidays.
However, business leaders say a lack of options for holidaymakers is bad for the city's economy.
"Wagga is notorious for it ... normally January for business is dead," Wagga Business Chamber manager Sally Manning said.
"We do find it can be a little bit of a ghost town and it's really difficult to try and promote the city as a destination to travel to, for both tourism and to boost that economy, when shops aren't open."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Manning said the city shutdown could be a holdover from its agricultural history - where farmers would go on holiday over Christmas after harvest - but as the city grows, businesses need to reassess their approach.
"All you have to do is look down the road and look at some of the other towns that are open and they're thriving at that time of the year. Look at the likes of Beechworth ... they are very small, but their shops are open, people are coming to them," she said.
Noah's Ark play centre owner Abbie McCorquodale will close her business from Monday until early January because she and her staff need a break.
"For one, so I get a rest [and] my staff get a rest. We're open six days during the week and seven days during school holidays, so we'll come into a busy school holiday period where I actually won't get any time off," she said.
"Small business owners would probably attest, they don't actually get a lot of holidays through the year themselves.
"My family gets neglected pretty much you know 50 weeks of the year so if I can spend two weeks with them then I will, that's why I close."
Therese Paul, from Laser Tag Wagga, said she will shut over Christmas because she will struggle for staff. "It hasn't been worthwhile, it's been dead quiet," she said.
Ms Paul said January was usually busier.
Meccanico cafe co-owner Richard Moffat said business owners should factor in their holidays for the quieter winter months.
"If you're in hospitality or in retail, or any sort of tourism-related business, we should be open, and unfortunately, too many hospitality and retail businesses close over this period," he said.
"I don't think that does our city a good service. If we want to take ourselves seriously as a regional city, we need to start acting like a city and not a backwater country town."
Mr Moffat said regional areas can't expect to attract people to spend money until they start offering all the amenities of a city.
"If you want to get to the 100,000 [population] target, which I think is a target for Committee 4 Wagga and the council, if you're serious about getting there, the livability of the city is vital," he said.
Vickie Burkinshaw, the owner of the Curious Rabbit, said having businesses shut over summer puts pressure on those that remain open.
"When everyone goes away it makes it really hard," she said.
"We just have to tell staff to remind customers that it is going to be a wait."
Ms Burkinshaw's cafe will remain open this summer after feedback from her customers and because she worries at this time of the year, and into January, the only hospitality option is the pub.
"It's probably not great for the reputation of Wagga when everything is closed," she said.
"The more people open, the more vibrant the city and more return customers we'll get."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.