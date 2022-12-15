The Daily Advertiser

Junior players enjoy soccer, cultural experiences in Fiji

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup features youth teams from Australia and Fiji battling it out. Picture supplied

Three local junior footballers have returned home after travelling to Fiji to compete in the Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.