Three local junior footballers have returned home after travelling to Fiji to compete in the Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup.
The competition gives young Australian talents the opportunity to travel overseas to play both local representative sides, and the Fiji national team.
Maddie Angel and Alethea Levy competed in the under 16 girls side, and said the experience was unbelievable. Angel had not previously flown overseas and said the experience was surreal.
With high temperatures and humidity above the 80 per cent point most days, Angel said playing conditions were unlike anything she'd ever experienced.
"We were doing a warm up and were already sweating, it was very hot and I feel it made the games harder because they were kind of acclimatised to that, so we were battling heat too," Angel said.
With little time to acclimatise, Angel said the team subbed players more frequently than they would in Australia, to ensure everyone was safe.
"Hydration as a big thing over there, everyone just had to keep drinking and we had one person who couldn't play on the first day because they were dehydrated," she said.
While the experience of playing soccer overseas was exciting, Angel said it was the cultural experiences she enjoyed the most. "
After every game, and at the school, they sang for us and their singing is incredible," she said.
Teammate Levy agreed, saying that visiting communities and sharing the equipment the team had collected was the best part of the trip.
"It was so good because we also got to visit the villages and a school and they were so welcoming and happy to have us there," Levy said.
"Seeing all these little kids faces when they realised, they'd been given a shirt or ball, it was just so wholesome."
Levy said that having these experiences with her team helped them bond, after being thrown together without knowing each other.
"Because we've never played together before, doing those little experiences just made us like bond quicker," she said.
Aariz Ismali played in the under 12 boys side and after a very tight competition, returned home as tournament winner.
"It was a great experience and I was excited to represent Australia in an international soccer tournament," Ismali said.
"It was very different, even the ground that we played on for the final, it was like a stadium, but I still prefer the ground in Australia."
The fields were more compacted and harder surfaces to play on than in Australia, but that didn't stop the boys from putting on a great performance.
With a mix of both Australian and Fijian teams in the tournament, Ismali's side had previously lost to the Fijian side they eventually beat in the final.
"In the final I scored an early goal and then they scored. We got two goals right at the end of the game to win," he said.
Much like the girls, Ismali said it was an honour to have the experience and he thoroughly enjoyed his time overseas.
While playing in, and winning, the tournament was a highlight, Ismali said he also found a soft spot for Fijian food and culture.
"We went to the Fijian village and we met the village chief and the kids over there, and we learnt about their culture and ate some of their food," he said.
"They were very kind people and gave us all a very kind welcome. And their food was really good."
