When Wagga Christian College 2022 dux Amy Combs woke up on Thursday morning, she told herself she had to get ready for the day before she checked her HSC results.
When she saw she got a score of 96 for Design and Technology, she said she was "stoked".
"That was the main one I wanted a good mark in," she said.
"I was super stoked about that, and the other results were good too."
The majority of marks for the subject come from a major design project, where students identify a problem, and create something to help solve it.
Miss Combs, who competes in triathlons, created the Smart Suit System to help monitor a swimmer's heart while in the water.
"People in triathlons in the swim leg have double the rates of death than say, marathon runners," she said.
"There's not a lot of ways to actually track your high end heart rate in the water and have a proper ECG graph, which is what the doctors need. I designed an ECG system to build into a wet suit."
The Smart Suit System is programmed to send the ECG (electrocardiogram) data to the athlete's phone which can then be taken to their doctor to evaluate.
Miss Combs used conductive, waterproof fabrics to make the electrodes so the system could be built into any wet suit without compromising comfort.
"It was one of those things where I kind of had no idea what I was doing at the start," she said.
"I'd try something and it wouldn't work, so then I'd just try something else."
She's hoping to pitch her design to American fitness company Wahoo.
Head of senior school Catherine Clarke said she and other staff members encouraged the students to enrol in subjects they enjoyed.
"It is all about finding the right subjects for each student to make sure they can then achieve their best, and follow their dreams and passions," she said.
"I'm very proud of them, it was lovely to see their results this morning."
Inspired by her teachers, and love for Design and Technology, Miss Combs has applied to study a bachelor of education at Charles Sturt University in Wagga.
"I remember one day [my teachers] had a conversation and one of them said 'don't you think Amy would make a good teacher?' and the other one said 'yeah'," she said. "So I started thinking about it and thought 'maybe teaching would be really good'."
Miss Combs' mark for design and technology gave her a band six, the highest band. She received band five marks for her other subjects, giving her a total ATAR of 88.4.
About 67,000 HSC students across NSW received their marks on Thursday.
