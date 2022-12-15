Suburbs with the least canopy coverage will be the first Wagga areas targeted for more tree plantings, with the city's newest residential areas at the top of the list.
Wagga City Council has adopted its first ever urban cooling strategy, which looks at what can be done over the next 30 years to reduce the impact of rising temperatures and heat waves.
The strategy used thermal imaging to determine the suburbs with the highest average temperatures and lowest percentages of canopy cover.
Council's director of community Janice Summerhayes said those areas deemed most vulnerable to rising temperatures will be prioritised for new plantings.
"We're going to be looking firstly on public land and community infrastructure where we can increase the canopy through appropriate species of trees," Ms Summerhayes said.
"Particularly in the areas that have been identified in our heat mapping that are lacking in canopy. [These] were in our newly-established residential areas but also in our industrial areas."
Suburbs which will be prioritised for new plantings include Ashmont, Boorooma, Bourkelands, East Wagga, Estella, Forest Hill, Gobbagombalin, Lloyd and Tatton.
Ms Summerhayes said the council will also be running various educational programs designed to encourage private land owners to plant trees on their own properties.
Ishan Banga has lived in Lloyd, on the city's southern fringe, for about six years. He said the young suburb could definitely use more trees.
"Compared to some of the other neighbourhoods I have noticed we have less tree coverage," Mr Banga said.
He said the suburb can "get pretty hot" and more trees would undoubtedly be welcomed by children waiting at exposed bus stops.
"The trees and plants of Australia have a very unique look and that can get lost in an environment where it's just houses and houses," Mr Banga said.
"It's important to see the beauty of the environment everywhere you go and especially where you live."
Wagga City Council has already started a tree planting blitz through the One Tree For Me campaign, which aims to plant 65,000 seedlings across the city by 2027.
Ms Summerhayes said the council would be looking to fund more plantings through government grants.
Findings from the council's urban tree cover survey, published in February, found 93 per cent of Wagga residents would support greater tree density in their suburb.
More than 90 per cent of respondents said there were not enough trees in Wagga.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
