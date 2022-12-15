The Daily Advertiser

Lake Albert looks to build off first win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 15 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After playing an important cameo for Lake Albert last week, Haydn Pascoe is back out of their line up. Picture by Liam Warren

Lake Albert are looking to deliver some Christmas cheer after an up and down start to the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.