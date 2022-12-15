Lake Albert looks to build off first win

Lake Albert are looking to deliver some Christmas cheer after an up and down start to the season.
Coming off the narrowest wins over St Michaels, the Bulls face a big test heading into the holiday period up against Wagga City at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
However captain-coach Isaac Cooper knows the team is ready to step up to the mark.
"Cats is always a big game, they are a quality side full of talent right across the board and it definitely makes it harder playing them at home but the boys are up for the challenge so it should be a good way to end the year," Cooper said.
Cooper is looking for more from the team's batting line up this time around.
While they were able to defend 9-205 last week he is looking for more input from the top of the order this time around.
"The top order really needs to stand up this week," he said.
"There's been a couple of lean weeks at the top that were saved by the middle and lower order on the weekend so I'm really looking for some runs from the top order."
The Bulls have made one change with Haydn Pascoe coming back out of the side after his surprise appearance last week.
Pascoe played such an influential role to get the team back on track after a shaky start against the Saints.
After Lake Albert slipped to 3-19, he made 42 before being run out.
He picked up a hamstring injury in the cameo appearance but Cooper hopes it isn't the last time the Griffith-based Riverina representative lines up in the maroon and gold this season.
"He showed his quality for us on the weekend and unfortunately did a hamstring so he's out," Cooper said.
"It was a cameo but there's definitely more work in the plans."
Coming into the side is Trent Charlton who made an unbeaten 160 off 104 balls in third grade last week.
While no stranger to first grade, Cooper is looking forward to giving him another opportunity.
"Trent is coming off 160 not out in third grade and is someone we have had an eye on over the last couple of weeks," he said.
