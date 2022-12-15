The Daily Advertiser

Daniel Okerenyang believes he has got the potential to break his own Australian record in the next few months

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 3:00pm
After setting a new Australian record, Daniel Okerenyang is now hopeful of cracking the 15m mark in the next couple of months. Picture by Madeline Begley

After setting a new Australian record at the All Schools Championships, Daniel Okerenyang is now working to further that benchmark with him also eyeing off the Australian Junior Track & Field Championships being held in April.

