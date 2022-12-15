After setting a new Australian record at the All Schools Championships, Daniel Okerenyang is now working to further that benchmark with him also eyeing off the Australian Junior Track & Field Championships being held in April.
Okerenyang set a new Australian record in the U16's boys triple jump and while beating the previous record by a massive 22cm believes there is still more in him.
"Yeah definitely," Okerenyang said.
"Just on that jump there was a lot to improve on it, especially my landing.
"Hopefully I can go 15m at state and that would be amazing."
Before nationals in April, Okerenyang first will compete at the NSW Junior Championships in Sydney in late February with him also thinking about doing some smaller meets in Canberra over January in the lead up to the state titles.
Daniel is following in the footsteps of older brothers Godfrey and Gerard Okerenyang with him saying that they have been pivotal in his rise so far.
"Watching them made me want to do well," he said.
"They have got national champs and won nationals as well, so it inspired me to try and get there as well."
While riding on a wave on confidence over his triple jump performances, Okerenyang is also hopeful of bouncing back in long jump after three fouls at the All Schools Championships netted him an eighth place finish,
"The fouls that I got were over 6.60m," he said.
"So it could've got me a medal, but hopefully at state I'll be able to get my run up right and medal there."
Okerenyang's coach Greg Wiencke wasn't able to be in Adelaide however still provided guidance to Daniel and was thrilled with his performance.
"It's awesome," Wiencke said.
"He's got that self-belief now and he's done a couple of interviews and it was a big whirlwind for him with the hype of what he has just done.
"There has been some amazing triple jumpers over the last period of time and to say that you're number one that's walked our country it's pretty impressive for him to soak that up."
Wiencke says that Okerenyang's performance is a result of a lot of hard work and a total belief in what he is being told.
"He's a great kid to coach," he said.
"He listens wholeheartedly to everything you say and leaves everything out there and completely trusts what you are saying to him.
"It's hard to get that relationship with a lot of kids and that's what he does really well.
"He's an absolute competitor and he will do anything he can to get across the board which is a trait with the whole Okerenyang family."
Even more impressive is Okerenyang had a late start to athletics pre-season due to his commitments with Australian Rules and soccer.
"I'm very big on the whole multi-sport preparation," Wiencke said.
"He plays his soccer and his Aussie Rules as well, I really step back on that and just did the weights program with him.
"Even saying that we were still doing reps of 10 leading into it with only one week taper, so we were still focusing on April for the nationals.
"So to get these absolutely world-class marks out there at this stage of his season is phenomenal and I'm really looking forward to what we can produce by April when the big dance is on.
"I told him to enjoy the moment, it's awesome and you've done well, we will have a good Christmas and then get back into it."
