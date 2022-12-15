After coming so close to ending their winless run, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby hopes their one-run loss to Lake Albert will be a big learning experience.
The Saints rallied late to just fall short of their first win since the 2020-21 season.
It was a tough one to take.
"It was very, very upsetting really but it is what it is," Corby said.
"There were a couple of shots, including me probably throwing it away that changed things."
READ MORE
Corby hopes the side can see the positives from the loss.
"It's just about knowing how to win the game really," he said. "We put too much pressure on ourselves at the wrong times and it shouldn't be left up to the bottom five to finish that off.
"We live and learn, mistakes were made, but hopefully everyone learns from it."
Corby is looking for some more runs from the top of the batting line up to help get them in a position to break through.
However he was pleased with how their bowling attack fired early to have the Bulls under pressure and now just wants them to sustain it throughout the innings.
Things don't get any easier taking on an in-form Kooringal Colts outfit who are yet to taste defeat this year.
"They are young and they are strong everywhere so it will be another good challenge to see where we are at again and if we can get a win," he said.
St Michaels will make one change with Luke Hipwell unavailable.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.