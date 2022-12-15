The Daily Advertiser

St Michaels out to respond to near miss

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 15 2022 - 12:00pm
Luke Hipwell will miss St Michaels' last chance to get a win on the board this year when they face Kooringal Colts at Harris Park on Saturday.

After coming so close to ending their winless run, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby hopes their one-run loss to Lake Albert will be a big learning experience.

