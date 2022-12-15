Once that last weekend before Christmas panic preparation is out of the way, hit the town or the road for a little treat yourself time. Here is but a taste of what you can get up to in Wagga and surrounds this weekend.
Everyone's favourite big man in red will load himself onto a big red truck and do the rounds for the Lake Albert RFS's Santa run through the southern suburbs. Volunteer firefighters will zip Santa through the Crooked Creek, Lakehaven and Lakeside area, leaving from the RFS shed at 7pm, so keep an eye out for the festivities. Check out the route on the brigade's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lakealbertrfs/.
It's the Adelong Falls, but not as you know it when the already spectacular sight is lit up for a two-night celebration. Video projection artist Scott Baker has big plans for Friday and Saturday, with a welcome to country at 7.30pm followed by a smoking ceremony and performances before the sun sets and the display lights up. The event is free, so grab a picnic or bring some cash for the sausage sizzle and coffee van. The display runs again on Saturday night from 8pm to 10pm.
Get those bells jingling - hundreds of musicians are tuning the tools for a very Wagga Christmas party. The Conservatorium of Music's Christmas With the Con taps into the insane talent of the city's musical community in the Victory Memorial Gardens from 7pm. Its return is a thank you to the people of Wagga for their support at last year's event and for the Con in general. A smashing fireworks show winds up the night at 9.30pm.
The next leg of the Lake Albert RFS Santa run takes off at 7pm. Check out their Facebook page for the updated route.
Bust out a fascinator and hit the highway for Narrandera's community race day. Gates open to the track at 11.30am and live music starts an hour later. A large marquee has seating for the public, there's a stack of free activities and amusements, and of course the fashions on the field. And we can't forget the horses - there's a five-race program and plenty of action.
It's Christmas party time with Deja Groove at the Union Club Hotel, with everyone encouraged to wear their Christmas best - silly hats encouraged - and prizes on offer. it all kicks off at 9.30pm.
It's kid's Christmas day at Romano's, with the family-friendly party from 2pm to 5pm offering toy raffles, face painting, a sausage sizzle and a visit from Santa.
The Victory Memorial Gardens is again the place to be with the Wagga Christmas Twilight Market bringing all the goods late in the afternoon. There will be lots of stalls, unique gifts, live music, food trucks and - of course - a visit from Santa. The afternoon kicks off at 4pm and winds up at 8pm.
Coolamon's Christmas Party kicks off in the park at 2pm and everyone's invite. Pack a picnic for a beautiful afternoon of music, carols, party games and the glow-zone.
The good people of Ganmain will be singing their hearts out and filled with Christmas cheer when the carols kick off. Everyone is encouraged to pack a picnic and drinks to enjoy the family-friendly night of live music in the Victory Gardens from 6.30pm.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
