The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/The Weekender - List
What's on

What's on in Wagga: last weekend before Christmas is party season for all ages

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:12pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head to the carols, check out the special event at Adelong Falls or dress up for the Narrandera races this weekend. Pictures from file

Once that last weekend before Christmas panic preparation is out of the way, hit the town or the road for a little treat yourself time. Here is but a taste of what you can get up to in Wagga and surrounds this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.