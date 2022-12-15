It's the Adelong Falls, but not as you know it when the already spectacular sight is lit up for a two-night celebration. Video projection artist Scott Baker has big plans for Friday and Saturday, with a welcome to country at 7.30pm followed by a smoking ceremony and performances before the sun sets and the display lights up. The event is free, so grab a picnic or bring some cash for the sausage sizzle and coffee van. The display runs again on Saturday night from 8pm to 10pm.