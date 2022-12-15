The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park midfielder Angus Curry is heading to the VFL next season after signing with Port Melbourne

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:35pm, first published 11:30am
Angus Curry in action for the Bulldogs in their semi-final against Coolamon, he will play in the VFL next season after signing with Port Melbourne. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park midfielder Angus Curry has signed with VFL club Port Melbourne for next season.

