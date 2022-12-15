Turvey Park midfielder Angus Curry has signed with VFL club Port Melbourne for next season.
Curry has spent the last few seasons playing for Wesley College in Melbourne while also lining up for Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League but has always made an effort to get back to the Bulldogs whenever the opportunity arose.
The young midfielder managed to squeeze two games in against Narrandera and Leeton in this year's regular season before returning to the Bulldogs' side for their semi-final against Coolamon.
After the Bulldogs were eliminated against the Hoppers, Curry then slotted into Turvey's U17.5's side with him kicking five goals in their preliminary final win against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes before they went down to Griffith in the grand final.
Port Melbourne football manager Glenn Balmforth was looking forward to welcoming Curry to the Borough for next season.
"Angus is a great young man who thrives off putting the opposition under pressure with his tackling and we are excited by his upside and what he can potentially do at VFL level," Balmforth told Borough Media.
Curry will join former Bulldog Jackson Weidemann who excelled in his first year in the VFL after a stint with North Albury in the Ovens & Murray Football League picking up the Borough's best first year player alongside Tom Hofert.
