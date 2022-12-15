It's been a big week of graduations at Charles Sturt University in Wagga this week.
Kicking off on Monday, more than 1100 students donned full academic dress and crossed the stage to receive their degree.
CSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the students would go on to contribute to industries experiencing skill shortages at the moment.
"Over the week, we've also got students graduating in allied health, sports science, teaching business and social work," she said.
"Skills that our regional communities really need, students are getting their degrees and going out to fill vacancies that are really needed in our local work forces."
The newest cohort of nurses and allied health professionals graduated on Tuesday, with many going straight into the workforce.
High-achieving bachelor of science student Daniel Barlow received the most prestigious award from CSU, the university medal.
At Wednesday's graduation ceremony, Uncle Stan Grant Snr, who helped design CSU's certificate in Wiradjuri Language, Culture and Heritage, watched three generations of his family graduate from it.
"I am very proud, it's been a wonderful day," he said.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
