The Daily Advertiser

All the photos from graduation week at Charles Sturt University so far

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 16 2022 - 6:49pm, first published December 15 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a big week of graduations at Charles Sturt University in Wagga this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.