Todd Maiden and Jayden McDonald will go head-to-head in Perth next year, representing ACT and NSW at the under 19 softball national championships.
The pair have plenty of experience playing both against each other and alongside each other as teammates.
They said they're excited to have the chance to play in the competition, and there will be no love lost regardless of the result.
Keeping peace among friends, Maiden said softball will be the winner come January but McDonald was happy to get the banter started early.
"NSW wins. Easy," McDonald said.
"There'll be a lot of banter during the games, that's for sure, we're looking forward to it."
McDonald was selected for the NSW side after trialling in Sydney earlier this year, and has been training with the squad for months now.
He said the side is coming along well and are developing their game plan nicely ahead of the tournament.
"Training is starting to get a lot more intense, with more fitness and harder drills," McDonald said.
Despite the increased intensity, McDonald feels like he's found his place in the team well and is enjoying the experience.
"It feels pretty good, it didn't take me that long to settle because I played with most of the boys in under 16s," he said.
"Out batting, and our fielding looks pretty good, we could always improve more though."
Over in Canberra, Maiden had a slightly different path to state team selection.
With a smaller playing group to pull players from, Maiden nominated for the state squad as a Canberra league player.
The squad was then culled to the final team now set to travel to Perth.
"We don't have the luxury of having such a large large group to pick from, it's sort of a small group, we're all pretty driven to improve," Maiden said.
With a smaller playing group to select players from, ACT has picked up three players from other states to help the side.
Though the talent pool may be small, Maiden said it is certainly strong.
"We have a very strong open men's pathway. We just had five boy travel and play for Australia, it's a really to really high standard on the Monday nights over in Canberra," he said.
This is the first time Maiden will play away from the east coast, and while he's disappointed to have the long travel time he's excited to play at new facilities.
NSW has been a softball powerhouse in recent years, and while ACT is often seen as the little brother, Maiden said the side is keen to show improvement and put on a great performance in Perth.
The national championships in Perth run from January 7 to 11, 2023, in Western Australia.
The under 19 national championships act as a trial for players to be selected in national junior worlds side.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
