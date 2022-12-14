The Daily Advertiser

Wagga softball players heading to national championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 14 2022 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Wagga softball player Jayden McDonald will play for NSW, while local Todd Maiden will play for ACT at the 2023 under 19 national championships in Perth. Photo by Les Smith

Todd Maiden and Jayden McDonald will go head-to-head in Perth next year, representing ACT and NSW at the under 19 softball national championships.

