ON THE PACE: Hoof abscess derails Blazing Home's Vicbred campaign

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 14 2022 - 6:18pm, first published 6:00pm
Blazing Home was scratched from Tuesday's Vicbred Super Series heats due to a hoof abscess.

A hoof abscess ended Blazing Home's shot at group one glory before it even began.

