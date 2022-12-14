A hoof abscess ended Blazing Home's shot at group one glory before it even began.
The unbeaten two-year-old was scratched from the heats of the series on Tuesday with the problem.
After winning his first six starts including two at metropolitan level, reinsman Jackson Painting is frustrated by the bad timing.
"It's shattering," Painting said. "The owners were pretty disappointed and so were we as we were a live chance in the Vicbred series but that is horses for you.
"They break your heart and you have your ups and downs and this is a big down."
With the issue only coming to the surface on Tuesday morning, the day of the heats at Shepparton, Painting is unsure of what lies ahead.
However the MIA Breeders Plate could be an option on Boxing Day.
"It depends on how he recovers," Painting said.
"We've never had much to do with foot abscesses but there's been a couple this year with the wet weather and every horse is different.
"If it does come right we obviously haven't got much time for Leeton but we might go there and if not the NSW Derby is our main aim and we're going to have a little break before that."
****
AFTER owning the quinella in last year's MIA Breeders Plate Michael Boots unveiled another two-year-old full of potential.
Chivalry was an impressive winner on debut at Cobram for Lisa Bartley and Mark Pitt.
The son of Sweet Lou recorded a mile rate of 1:56.4 with a 13-metre victory.
****
RIVERINA Regional Championships winner Rocknroll Runa has been sold to American interests.
After winning at group one level at Riverina Paceway in May, Rocknroll Runa was sold after his most recent win at Menangle last month.
The son of NSW Oaks winner Shes A Runa won 12 of his 26 starts with another five placings for prizemoney earnings of over $135,000.
****
MISS Chantilly backed up her good performances in the Breeders Crown with success at Menangle on Saturday night.
After finishing fourth in the group one final last month, the three-year-old filly took out the mares race on the card.
She clocked a new personal best mile rate of 1:51.6 and has now won four times since joining Narrandera couple Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones this season.
****
BLAKE Micallef's decision to head to Dubbo over Wagga on Friday paid off after winning a heat of the Red Ochre Mares Classic with Yarraman Bella.
Yarraman Bella, who took out the group one mare feature at Wagga earlier this year, was the fastest qualifier for the group three final on Friday but has to contend with barrier 10.
****
LEETON will kick start their carnival with an eight-race card on Friday.
The feature is the Woods Family Local Pace with the first at 7pm.
Wagga then hosts the first of its two meetings for the week on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
