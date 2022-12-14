Charlie Boyton is heading back to Ainslie for 2023 after spending the past season with Temora.
Boyton who is a Tricolours junior was a consistent performer for the Kangaroos in 2022 playing 15 first grade games for Temora in addition to kicking six goals.
He is the first official departure from the Kangaroos with new coach Jimmy Kennedy getting to work early signing former junior Will Reinhold in addition to Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Michael Cooke, Coolamon's Isaac Pattison and Osborne's Harry Morton.
Boyton's return to the Tricolours adds to their announcement that they have signed Turvey Park midfielder James White.
White isn't the only Turvey youngster heading to Canberra next season after Tuggeranong Valley announced the signing of defender Will O'Connor.
O'Connor was a pillar in defence down back for the Bulldogs this past season and only missed the one game while being one of Turvey's best in their semi-final defeat against Coolamon.
He joins Marrar's Sam Emery in heading to Tuggeranong for next season
Tuggeranong will be hoping that Emery can replicate the form of former Bomber Rhys Mooney who excelled in his first season in Canberra and has recently re-signed for a second season.
Mooney was named in his side's best in 11 of his 13 games and was rewarded with Tuggeranong's best and fairest and a spot in the AFL Canberra Team of the Year.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
