Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, December 16

Updated December 15 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 5:30am
Letters: Climate worriers? More like climate warriors, thanks

CLIMATE WARRIORS

With Mr Walker's reply to another correspondent (Letters, 12/12), one could be excused for believing that he has stumbled upon a major scientific rort of unprecedented proportions. That climatologists have not been undertaking their duties according to proper scientific protocols. He is, if we are led to believe him, telling us that climate scientists of the past 40-odd years have hoodwinked themselves into believing false data or incorrectly acquired information.

