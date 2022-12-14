Letters: Climate worriers? More like climate warriors, thanks

With Mr Walker's reply to another correspondent (Letters, 12/12), one could be excused for believing that he has stumbled upon a major scientific rort of unprecedented proportions. That climatologists have not been undertaking their duties according to proper scientific protocols. He is, if we are led to believe him, telling us that climate scientists of the past 40-odd years have hoodwinked themselves into believing false data or incorrectly acquired information.
I am not sure what "control comparison" means but I am confident the scientific community will alleviate his worrisome concerns on that point if he just asked them. He achieves a complicated and tangled commentary with no supporting information other than his own opinion.
I think his conclusions would confound some very hard-working scientists, who work under strict guidelines and whose conclusions are heavily peer reviewed.
I can make it all less complicated simply by saying that CO2 is a gas and that its concentration in the Earth's atmosphere can be readily measured by scientific instruments - and has been for many decades. It is clearly evident and scientifically proven that CO2 levels are higher now than pre-Industrial times. I am sure that climatologists have considered and can eliminate factors such as CO2 bombardment from outer space, higher population, "nasty" mines, coal-driven power, sun burst activity (stable for millennia), cars and bovine flatus, that he suggests haven't been accounted for. That's a scientist's job, to cover all parameters.
Mr Walker describes correspondents like Michelle Scott and by inference myself as "climate worriers", but it seems he has the spelling wrong - it should read "climate warriors".
There is no logical, common sense answer to why the Albanese Government is trying to rush through its water recovery strategy before Christmas. Nor are water buybacks the best recovery method.
From the outset, achieving best results from the Murray-Darling Basin Plan has been compromised by timelines and political agendas. We all want a plan that protects our environment, communities and food-producing farmers. This will not be achieved with haste.
The current flood situation across the basin has delivered sufficient water for immediate environmental needs. It therefore makes sense to take stock of what water has been recovered and how it can be used for maximum benefit.
The basin plan was developed during the millennium drought and a lot has since changed. Rather than being in such a rush to finish the plan, at this point we should be reviewing whether sufficient water has been recovered, and what additional measures can be undertaken to achieve the right balance between all needs.
And perhaps there are better ways to manage our water and therefore minimise the cost of recovery, such as broader criteria around efficiency projects, utilising the Adelaide desalination plant, or other infrastructure works around the end of the system. Barging ahead with buybacks, which seems the preferred option of Water Minister Tanya Plibersek and Canberra, might be the easy option, but it's not the best one for an "adaptable plan".
