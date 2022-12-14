Letters: Climate worriers? More like climate warriors, thanks

I can make it all less complicated simply by saying that CO2 is a gas and that its concentration in the Earth's atmosphere can be readily measured by scientific instruments - and has been for many decades. It is clearly evident and scientifically proven that CO2 levels are higher now than pre-Industrial times. I am sure that climatologists have considered and can eliminate factors such as CO2 bombardment from outer space, higher population, "nasty" mines, coal-driven power, sun burst activity (stable for millennia), cars and bovine flatus, that he suggests haven't been accounted for. That's a scientist's job, to cover all parameters.