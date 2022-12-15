The Daily Advertiser

New Dindima awards recognise Indigenous athletes

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:31pm, first published December 15 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inaugural winners of the Dindima Aboriginal Football Club Sportsperson of the Year awards, Elizabeth Niki, Xavier Williams-Byer, Clarrie Harris, and Mikia White.

The inaugural winners of the Dindima Aboriginal Football Club Indigenous Sportsperson of the Year awards have been announced, with Mount Austin students Elizabeth Niki, Xavier Williams-Byers, Mikia White, and Clarrie Harris recognised at a school assembly on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.