The inaugural winners of the Dindima Aboriginal Football Club Indigenous Sportsperson of the Year awards have been announced, with Mount Austin students Elizabeth Niki, Xavier Williams-Byers, Mikia White, and Clarrie Harris recognised at a school assembly on Wednesday.
The award is presented to Indigenous athletes that have not only excelled in their sporting pursuits, but also through commitment to fairness and teamwork on and off the field.
Dindima player Ben Schreiber presented the awards and said the club is excited to be supporting students moving forward, and he hopes to see some of the students at the assembly playing alongside him at the Koori Knockout in years to come.
Junior sportspeople of the year Niki and Williams-Byers were proud to have their efforts recognised.
"I felt proud for winning the award and being the first person to have my name on the plaque," Niki said.
A league tag player for Turvey Park, Niki has played several codes of football for Mount Austin this year, and enjoys athletics too.
Niki said she has great support from her mum and coaches in all her sporting pursuits and that she enjoys playing for Turvey Park.
"I love working as a team, and having fun, and meeting new people," she said.
Williams-Byers is following pathways towards the NRL, and a recent selection in the Raiders Academy is helping him pursue that dream.
"Sport is fun, I enter another world, it's my place to escape from reality," Williams-Byers said.
This year he has been selected in Riverina representative sides, played for CHS, and attended talented athlete camps in Sydney.
"I'm hoping to excel in my sport," he said.
"I love the contact and the physicality of it."
Senior sports people of the year White and Harris have different sporting aspirations.
Recently graduated, Harris is an aspiring rugby league player, and among selection in a plethora of representative teams including for regional NSW and Clontarf, made his debut as one of the youngest players to wear the Dindima jersey at this year's Koori Knockout.
"It made me feel honoured to receive the award, and that I was the youngest player to play for Dindima so far," Harris said.
"(I've wanted to play) Since the first time I went and watched Dindima play, it was pretty mad."
Harris has recently completed trials with the Riverina Bulls and said he is confident with his performance, and hopeful to be selected in the team.
Meanwhile, incoming year 12 student White said she was surprised to receive the award.
"Not a lot of people get the opportunity to be recognised for sports or achievements that they've done, so I think it's pretty cool to be recognised, especially being a proud Indigenous woman, it's good to be recognised by the community and your mob," White said.
Enjoying a range of sports, White said she always strives to do her best in each sport she tries.
"Everyone has to start somewhere. Sport is a good way to connect with different people, get good exercise and keep the mind and body healthy, that's probably why I always go back to sports," she said.
Dindima club president Craig McLachlan said it's an honour for the club to work with the school, and he's excited for Dindima to have a presence in the school community moving forward.
"It's exciting as a football club to be able to work closely with the high school to support Indigenous students moving forward. We're keen to be able to work with alongside and within the community," McLachlan said.
School principal Michelle Waugh said the school is very happy to be working with Dindima.
"We understand our students are the first recipients of these awards in the Wagga area and we are so very proud, as is our school community of the achievements of these young Aboriginal people," Waugh said.
