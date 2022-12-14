The Daily Advertiser

Snow falls at Mount Selwyn's snow resort as Riverina shivers through chilly summer day

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated December 14 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 4:45pm
A dusting at Selwyn Snow Resort was a surprise on Wednesday morning. Picture by Selwyn Snow Resort

Snow in December is unusual but was the reality for the team at Mount Selwyn on Wednesday.

