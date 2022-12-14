Snow in December is unusual but was the reality for the team at Mount Selwyn on Wednesday.
Staff at Selwyn Snow Resort reported they woke to a fresh dusting of snow at the ski fields, a rare sight for December.
It was still falling in the middle of the afternoon.
Frigid temperatures were felt through the region for much of the morning, with the mercury eventually reaching 19.1 degrees in Wagga at 3pm, according to Bureau of Meteorology data.
The apparent - commonly referred to as "feels like" - temperature, however, dropped to as low as 1.9 degrees at 7am and didn't make it to double digits until 1.42pm.
The warmest it felt in Wagga during the day was 12.6 degrees an hour later, before dipping back under the 10-degree mark.
The Riverina will warm over the next week, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts, with daily temperatures creeping up to 27 degrees by next Wednesday.
Wagga is expected to reach 21 degrees on Thursday, 23 on Friday and 24 and 25 degrees over the weekend.
