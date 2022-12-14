The Daily Advertiser

New NRMA report paints dire picture of state's roads as Wagga city funding backlog soars to $180 million

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated December 15 2022 - 7:25pm, first published 5:00am
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr wants the government to fund the state's billion dollar road funding backlog in full.

The NRMA says call outs for wheel and tyre related damage has jumped by 30 per cent in Wagga this year, and the roadside assistance giant also revealed the city's road funding backlog figure is approaching $200 million.

