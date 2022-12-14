The NRMA says call outs for wheel and tyre related damage has jumped by 30 per cent in Wagga this year, and the roadside assistance giant also revealed the city's road funding backlog figure is approaching $200 million.
A new NRMA report has revealed the huge burden our crumbling road system is taking on budgets across the state with the backlog of funding needed by councils in the Riverina now sitting at over $225 million for the year 2020/21.
And Wagga council is carrying "the heaviest burden" with a $180 million backlog.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"2022 has been particularly challenging, regional councils have always had it tough because they are responsible for the overwhelming majority of the maintenance when it comes to the road network," said NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury.
"One of the reasons why we released this report yesterday is to draw attention to the fact that both the NSW government and the federal government are going to have to work closely with regional councils and make sure that councils get the funding they need to be able to fix the roads."
The report found the total funding backlog for the state to be $1.9 billion for 2020/21 - with $1.5 billion from regional councils.
And this year's backlog is already sitting at $1.1 billion with only 60 per cent of regional councils reporting so far.
The state of Wagga roads is also reflected in the increase in call - outs received by the NRMA.
Between July and November this year, call outs for wheel and tyre related damage in Wagga have increased by almost 30 per cent compared with 2021.
With a state election on the way for early 2023, Mr Khoury is calling on whomever forms government to fund the backlog in funding in its entirety.
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr agrees and said the roads problem is a safety issue.
"Absolutely. It's a road safety issue ... nearly 10,000 people are killed or injured on NSW roads a year. Two thirds of that is happening in rural and regional areas," he said.
"It's really interesting that the NRMA has had that increase. I've personally had a blown tire from a pothole and it's scary and dangerous."
He believes the NRMA Riverina figures do not include some of the region's worst areas, such as Cootamundra-Gundagai or the Snowy Valleys - the latter of which includes the Snowy Mountains Highway which he describes as "a shocker".
"I think the repair bill is going to go up," he said.
"At the moment, councils have to go through a bit of a convoluted process for getting the funding for their roads, state government doles out that funding in around a set round of grants. And I just wonder whether we shouldn't be streamlining that process."
The NRMA is calling on NSW and ACT residents to vote for their worst - and best - roads, by visiting www.rateyourroad.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.