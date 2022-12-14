Members from three generations of Uncle Stan Grant Senior's family have graduated from a university course in Wiradjuri language he helped design.
Dr Grant's niece Aunty Maria Williams and granddaughter Lowanna Grant were among five family members who graduated from Charles Sturt University with a graduate certificate in Wiradjuri Language, Culture and Heritage on Wednesday.
"I am very proud, it's been a wonderful day," he said. "[Language] is the centre of your existence, language is who you are, it's who we all are."
Ms Williams said it was a significant day for the family.
"It took 26 years for Uncle Stan and Dr John Rudder to redevelop the language," she said. "Today, he's seen his daughter, granddaughter, myself as his niece, my daughter, his great niece, and my granddaughter, his great-great niece."
Granddaughter Lowena Grant studying the course was important for her because it was Dr Grant's way of "passing on the legacy".
"Having Pop here today was really special. To have him here to see me graduate and he was really proud, so it was awesome," she said. "He's taught us our whole lives but to actually do the course that he helped set up as part of the university, it was a really special thing."
Grandson of the late Dr John Rudder, who worked with Dr Grant to recover the Wiradjuri language, also celebrated his university graduation on Wednesday.
Francis Elliott-Rudder graduated with a bachelor of education, technology applied studies, with a major in industrial arts, metalwork and woodwork.
The Kooringal High School alumnus said his involvement with the PCYC grew his interest in teaching, and now he's excited to begin his career.
"I was able to go overseas with [the PCYC] and that kind of nutured that passion for young people," he said. "I've been successful in getting a permanent appointment at the Canobolas Rural Technology High School... I have an allocated mentor which is excellent to learn the ropes."
Mr Elliott-Rudder wanted to thank his parents, Megan and Glenn, for their support.
"They always had the right approach of saying 'are you doing your work?'," he said. "It's awesome to have that special day where you're dressed up, everyone's around who's supported you, and you can give that thanks back to them."
Today's graduation ceremony was the fourth so far this week for the Wagga CSU campus. The next two ceremonies, held today and Friday, will round out a total of 1120 students who graduated.
Students from the education and business faculty were among those who graduated on Wednesday.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
