The Casuals have taken out Wagga Touch Association's men's premier league premiership, while Heat had a strong win in the women's premier league grand final.
The Casuals were strong all season and walked away 12-8 victors over Cobras on Tuesday night.
Captain Tyson McLachlan said it was a great game of touch football, calling it the best of the season.
"It was almost a tie at half time, it sort of got blown out in the second half but the first half was close," McLachlan said.
Returning to the field after the half-time break, McLachlan said The Casuals found a rhythm and were running well together.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We ran really well together and the more running we did, the more tries we scored," he said.
It wasn't a complete run over though, with Cobras showing their skills and getting some good tries of their own.
McLachlan said his team really saved their best for the last game of the year, and as favourites to win there was a bit of relief come the end of the game.
"We only lost two or three games this year, so it was good to win," he said.
Daniel Foley was best on ground, while Joe Cole took out the league best and fairest award, the Arthur Dixon Medal.
McLachlan said Foley was a great choice for best on ground, as he was "easily" the best player on field.
In a strong display of touch football, Heat defeated Vixens 10-5, with Jessica Wendt named best on ground.
Wendt said it was a team effort and she wouldn't have picked herself as the best.
"Normally our team struggles in the second half but this time for the grand final, ironically, we pulled through and got up by a heap," she said.
"Our whole team had a pretty good game. We all played together as a team, so individually I wouldn't have thought it was myself, I thought our whole team played well and the whole team stood out."
Similarly to the men's game, it was the second half where the winners really pulled ahead.
A half time Heat were down by a try, but with a massive four players unavailable for Vixens, they were able to power ahead come full-time.
"We were quite worried going into it, because we had two of our key players out, so we were very excited once we got up after half time and then at the end of the game," Wendt said.
The league's best and fairest award, the Ken Burt Medal, was awarded to Nicole Absolum.
The beginning of Wagga's Spring touch competition was plagued with game cancellations due to poor weather.
A combination of a determined committee and double-header games however, meant the full season's worth of games were played.
McLachlan said though all the games were played, the season flew by and it doesn't feel like it should already be over.
"I didn't feel like a full season, but it was. We had a great season and we'll definitely be returning next year, hopefully with a few new players," he said.
In the youth league, Superstars defeated Panthers for the win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.