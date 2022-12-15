The Daily Advertiser

Wagga touch season ends with Heat, The Casuals premierships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 3:30pm
The Casuals defeated Cobras in the 2022 men's premier league grand final. Picture supplied

The Casuals have taken out Wagga Touch Association's men's premier league premiership, while Heat had a strong win in the women's premier league grand final.

