The Daily Advertiser

Marcus Collins accused of stealing car, guns and jewellery from granny flat on Scott Street, Moorong

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 15 2022 - 8:28am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The car police allege was stolen from a Moorong property was located on the corner of Pearson and Edward streets on October 4. Picture supplied

A man accused of breaking into a Wagga home and stealing a car, three guns and tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery has been refused bail on six charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.