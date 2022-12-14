A man accused of breaking into a Wagga home and stealing a car, three guns and tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery has been refused bail on six charges.
Marcus Collins was arrested at Silverwater jail on Tuesday morning over his alleged involvement in a break-in at a granny flat at a property on Scott Street in Moorong on the October long weekend.
The 30-year-old was charged by investigators from Strike Force Nimbo, which was set up to investigate the break-in, and his case was mentioned in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
Collins has been charged with three counts of stealing a firearm or imitation firearm, two counts of driving a stolen car and one of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence with people there.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police allege a silver Toyota Camry sedan, three firearms and jewellery valued at about $60,000 was taken during the break-in, which is believed to have happened between 5pm on October 3 and 7am the following day.
The sedan was discovered a short distance away near the intersection of Edward and Pearson streets on October 4, and three days later inquiries led police to locate a .22 calibre bolt-action rifle on Travers Street.
Police last week released CCTV footage in an appeal to the public to assist the investigation.
They also released an image of the Camry and urged anyone who saw it being driven at the time of the incident to come forward.
In court yesterday, Collins made no application for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate Rebecca Hosking.
Collins will return to court in February.
Strike Force Nimbo investigators are continuing their inquiries.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.