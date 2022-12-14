Australia has signed an "historic" security agreement with our Pacific neighbours Vanuatu, as it looks to reassert balance in the region.
A delegation of four politicians, including Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific Michael McCormack, made their way to Vanuatu as part of the first bipartisan parliamentary delegation to the Pacific since 2019.
Mr McCormack said the signing solidifies a four decade-old relationship.
"The Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) solidifies our close ties and cements Australia's role as Vanuatu's principal security partner," he said.
The "treaty level" agreement will include humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, policing and defence. It also includes border, human, cyber, maritime and aviation security, he said.
"It has been an honour to be part of the bipartisan delegation and to be able to witness the historic signing," Mr McCormack said.
The move comes in the same year as China shocked the region by signing a security agreement with the Solomon Islands.
Charles Sturt University professor of intelligence and security studies Patrick Walsh said the move is a reaction to China's growing influence in the pacific after previous governments "took their eye off the ball".
The delegation continues on to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) and Palau as part of the trip, and Mr Walsh expects more agreements to follow.
"I'd be surprised if this was the last bilateral security agreement in the South Pacific. I think there's probably one shaping up in PNG. There's probably others in other Pacific powers," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
