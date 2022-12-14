Friends will turn foes in January's softball national championships when Wagga's Austin Gooden and Luke Anderson gear up for opposing states.
Anderson will pull on the NSW blue, while Gooden has been selected to play for the ACT.
This is Anderson's first time being selected for the ACT, after playing for NSW Sliders last year.
An avid footballer, Anderson decided to take up softball as a way to stay fit through the off-season, and was surprised by how much he enjoyed it.
"I'd been playing football and I just needed something to keep myself fit," Anderson said.
"I just started playing softball. I didn't know I was going to make it this far."
At the bottom of the age group, Anderson just missed out on a spot in the NSW team after trials, and was placed on a pickup list.
"ACT said they wanted to have me in their team, it was pretty surprising, I've never played for them before, so I was a bit scared," he said.
Anderson said the team has been really welcoming and he's enjoying his softball experience at a higher level.
While Anderson is travelling to Canberra to train with his team, Gooden is off to Sydney. Gooden is well experienced in high level softball and was pleased to be selected for the NSW side.
In Perth for the All Schools Softball Championships when trials were on, Gooden was granted an exemption, and still made the team.
"I was pretty happy, it's a good way to make more softball memories," Gooden said.
After being in the side last year, Gooden has friends returning to the team alongside him. "I know a lot of kids on the team, we had six stay and then ten went to the age group above," he said.
"I'm mostly friends with everyone, I have some of my best friends on the team."
A life-long player, Gooden hopes to go to college in America to pursue a softball career.
While the duo play on separate teams on a Saturday, they are teammates on a Monday night in Wagga Softball Association's men's competition.
The pair will travel with their respective teams to Melbourne in January for the national championships.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
