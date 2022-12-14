Turvey Park recruit Antony Forato is excited about taking on a different challenge with him hopeful of helping the Bulldogs chase some success next season.
Forato comes to the Bulldogs from Victorian Amateur Football Association side De La Salle however has also previously played in the VFL for both Frankston and Richmond.
The ruckman is looking forward to having a crack in the RFL next season with him revealing that close mate and Turvey Park best and fairest winner Cal Dooley was the one who convinced him to come across to the Bulldogs.
"I definitely am," Forato said.
"My mate Cal Dooley who played for the Bulldogs this year has got me down and I met with Zocc (Michael Mazzocchi) a fair few times and they are all pretty bullish about next year."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Forato played alongside Dooley for a couple of seasons at De La Salle however is making the move to Sydney early next year and will travel down for the Bulldogs games.
Forato admitted to not knowing a whole lot about the RFL, but said that he had heard bits and pieces from Dooley.
"I know it's where all the Daniher's come from," he said.
"Then a little bit from Dools, but I think most of the footy that I've heard about this way is around the Albury region as I've got a few mates in Albury.
"So that's what I'm more familiar with."
He also admitted to looking forward to linking back up with Dooley, with Cal establishing himself as one of the premier midfielders of the competition during his first season at the Bulldogs.
"He's a really good bloke," Forato said.
"He was more of a forward when I last played with him, so it will be good to have him in the midfield and see what we can do in there."
The move to the RFL is a change for Forato who said that he was hoping to be able to taste a bit of success after not experiencing much in recent times.
"I want a bit of success," he said.
"I've been a bit starved of it over the last couple of years but not from a lack of trying.
"Also just enjoying myself a bit more, I've done all my serious footy but if I can help the club out and give a bit back myself that's all I want to do.
"It's going to be something different and I've had offers to go play regional footy before but never really have taken it up.
"I'm just looking to get involved with the club and make the most of it."
The Bulldogs are shaping up nicely ahead of next season with Forato hopeful that he will be able to help the side take a couple of steps forward in 2023.
"Everytime I speak to Zocc he's pretty bullish about the results," he said.
"I think we already picked up a midfielder from Melbourne and they are pretty happy with all the blokes that they've kept on.
"Let's see if they can take it a couple of steps further this year then what they finished last year.
"I'm pretty excited to get into it and looking forward to 2023."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.