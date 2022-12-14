Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson says the organisation has reported "remarkably few" code of conduct breaches compared to previous years.
There have been just four complaints received about councillors or the general manager between September 2021 and September 2022, according to mandatory data on code of conduct figures tabled at Monday's ordinary meeting.
The figure is significantly lower than the three years prior, when the number of official complaints consistently hovered between 10 and 13.
Two of this year's complaints have been finalised while the other two are still being investigated by the Office of Local Government, along with another seven complaints from previous years.
Mr Thompson could not disclose the reasons for the complaints but said the lower figure was a testament to the behaviour of this term's councillors.
"Compared to previous years where we had many, many code of conduct complaints there are remarkably few," Mr Thompson said.
"In this term of council, remembering there was an election in December, there has been one code of conduct complaint which was made openly by the particular councillor and discussed by the councillors together in a cohesive fashion."
Mr Thompson said any code of conduct complaint with traction was a significant issue which could be met with a variety of sanctions.
"Anyone that receives a sanction under the code of conduct process has let their community down," he said.
Wagga councillor Richard Foley said the lower number showed the quality and togetherness of this term's councillors and council body.
"I believe this group will continue that trend and despite some noise in certain pockets of the community about how council is and how it performs ... we're an outstanding group that's doing a good job with the community," Cr Foley said.
The findings from an independent review into misconduct in NSW councils were released on Tuesday, putting the behaviour of councillors in the spotlight.
The review handed down 49 recommendations in its final report, including the establishment of an independent agency to investigate complaints against councillors and tougher punishments for those found guilty of misconduct.
It also recommends mayors and meeting chairs be given more powers to sanction councillors who are being disorderly during meetings.
Local Government NSW president Darriea Turley said the proposed changes would improve the current system and ensure there are consequences for misconduct.
"Unfortunately, for too long we have had to contend with a resolution system that is undermined by lengthy delays and a lack of effective sanctions," Cr Turley said.
"This failed system not only tarnished the reputation of local government in NSW but in some instances overshadowed the great work councils do for their communities."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
