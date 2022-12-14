The Wagga Liberal party branch says they are a step closer to selecting a candidate for next year's state election, after voting for a new branch president and leadership team.
Rob Sinclair was voted the branch president unopposed at a meeting on Tuesday night.
Mecchanico co-owner Richard Moffatt and Wagga mum of six Rosina Gordon were elected branch vice presidents, and Cam O'Kane was voted secretary.
Mr Sinclair said now they were able to focus on preparing for the upcoming election.
"We were really behind it in 2018, because the allegations against Daryl had just come out," he said.
"We're working on [pre-selecting a candidate] right now."
It is still uncertain if a Liberal or National candidate will run for the seat of Wagga in the NSW election, slated for March next year.
Former branch president and previous candidate for the Liberals Julia Ham said the decision was yet to be made by the Coalition.
"We're just in limbo," she said.
"We're just waiting for the Coalition agreement to be discussed."
Tension between the parties boiled over last week when Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang said it would be "foolish" for the Liberals to run a candidate for the seat at the election.
But Mr Sinclair said they were still eager to choose a candidate and "get out there".
"You've got to let people know what you stand for," he said.
"We've got to let people know what our values are, and that's primarily what my job is."
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr is running for the seat again, and the Greens have confirmed Ray Goodlass will be contesting the seat for the party.
