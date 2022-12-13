A second man has been remanded in custody as part of an investigation into large scale drug dealing.
Danny Ibrahim, 36, did not apply for bail in Albury Local Court on Monday on 11 charges including large commercial drug trafficking.
Merlin had been arrested in Holbrook on Wednesday, with a search of his Melbourne home allegedly finding one kilogram of cocaine, 500 grams of ice and $20,000 in cash.
In other news
Two pill presses were allegedly found at Ibrahim's home in Richmond along with phones and other items linked to drug manufacturing.
Ibrahim, who had to be extradited from Victoria to NSW before the court appearance, will return to court on February 14.
Merlin, who faces similar charges, had previously been refused bail in Albury court and will return on February 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.