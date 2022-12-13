New colours prove a good omen for Jones

It was a perfect start for new Fantasy Harness ambassador Blake Jones.
Wearing specially designed silks for the new Harness Racing NSW initiative for the first time, Jones won the first two races at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
And there were plenty of similarities in the performances.
Both were trained by Ellen Bartley, both were three-year-old fillies and both were driven almost identically with Jones giving both time to balance up before making a mid-race move to find the front and from there were never headed.
Jones was pleased to start the new campaign with two emphatic wins.
"Generally we seem to get the teal colours and have no luck at all so it is good to get the monkey off the back nice and early with them," Jones said.
"They were both pretty well graded."
Be My Girl continued her impressive run since making the move to Narrandera.
She's now won four of her nine starts for Bartley, her last two efforts in the group one Breeders Crown series the only time she's finished outside the top four.
Jones thought she appreciated the big drop in class as she went on to beat her rivals by 19.3 metres.
"Be My Girl has qualified for the semi-finals of the Breeders Crown and while she ran 10th there she wasn't disgraced, I think they ran two 26 last quarters so we were really happy with her efforts," he said.
"To come back here and get into an up to 50 mares was really suitable for her.
"She's done a super good really.
"She's a nice little filly with good speed and is probably a bit tougher than what I originally thought.
"She's won a couple of races doing work but in the new season she is probably going to be up in grade a bit and we'll have to start driving her a little bit quieter then but she still has a good turn of foot to be driven that way."
Rollwithalady then made it a double for the start in just her second start in NSW.
Sent to Bartley looking to win her NSW Bred bonus, Jones was also impressed with her efforts after a third last time out.
"She came up here to try and win her bonus and it's good she's got it for them," he said.
"She looked pretty well graded too as got back to a no more than two win race and her run first up for us was really good.
"I wasn't 100 per cent sure how the race would pan out but once I got to the top I was pretty confident she would be hard to get past."
Sportingjoy then made it a perfect night for the Narrandera couple in race four.
Charging out of the gate to lead from barrier four, the three-year-old filly was able to lead all the way resuming from a let up.
She has now won three of her last five starts and brought up her sixth win since joining the stable in June.
Later in the night Texas Red won his first race in 19 months with a big win for reinsman Tom Gilligan.
After winning on debut in May last year, the four-year-old brought up his second win at start 13.
