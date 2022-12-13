The Daily Advertiser

New colours prove a good omen for Jones

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 13 2022
Rollwithalady makes it a double for Blake Jones in his new Harness Fantasy colours at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees

It was a perfect start for new Fantasy Harness ambassador Blake Jones.

