Wagga is about to sound a lot like Christmas as a concert with a vast array of local musical talent prepares to take the city by storm this weekend.
Members of the public will have the chance to celebrate the holiday season in style when the Riverina Conservatorium of Music (RCM) presents its free Christmas with the Con performance at the Victory Memorial Gardens on Saturday.
Conservatorium director Hamish Tait said the gala concert will feature a wide range of musicians.
"It will feature all of the RCM ensembles, from our smallest little string, flute and wind ensembles, all the way through to the Riverina concert band and the Riverina youth orchestra as well," Mr Tait said.
"With nearly 200 musicians who are going to perform, it is going to be a wonderful expose of what goes on at the Con."
Mr Tait said while there will be familiar tunes, there will also be some surprises.
"Most times when people put on these concerts, we get to hear the same old Christmas carols every single year," he said.
"While people are going to hear some familiar Christmas carols, they will also hear works like Tchaikovsky's Nut Cracker Suite, which is a Christmas orientated ballet.
"There is also a brand new composition by the RCM's Kara Williams which she wrote for the youth orchestra for this event.
"So it will be a very special world premiere performance."
The night will also feature a series of talented young soloists.
"They are going to sings an amazing, fun contemporary Buble-like version of White Christmas, and a really fun song called Santa Claus Has Got a New Truck," Mr Tait said.
"That has a bit of a Wagga slant and is a bit of fun, so there's something for everybody."
The concert came about after the conservatorium ran a smaller one at the Victory Memorial Gardens last year.
"We had such a positive response from the people who attended, that we thought it would be really nice to do an event for the community to say thank you for their support over the last several years," Mr Tait said.
"In particular, their support during COVID, which has been very difficult for everybody.
"We just feel it's a way we can give a little bit back to the community and say thank you."
A six-minute fireworks show will top off the night.
"It should be a lot of fun and we're just hoping the community can get behind us and celebrate as we lead into Christmas at the end of next week," Mr Tait said.
The event will run from 7pm until 9.30pm on Saturday at the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
