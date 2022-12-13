A man has been arrested in a Sydney jail over his alleged involvement in a Wagga robbery that saw a home broken into and a car, guns and tens of thousands of dollars in jewellery stolen.
Strike Force Nimbo was formed in the wake of the alleged aggravated break-and-enter on the Scott Street granny flat in Moorong during a 14-hour window beginning on October 3.
Police alleged a silver Toyota Camry sedan, three firearms and jewellery valued at around $60,000 was taken in the raid.
The sedan was discovered a small distance away near the intersection of Edward and Pearson streets, and three days later inquiries led police to locate a .22 calibre bolt-action rifle on Travers Street.
Police last week released CCTV footage in an appeal to the public to assist the investigation.
Continued inquiries led investigators to Silverwater jail on Tuesday morning, where they arrested a 30-year-old man who is now facing a string of serious charges.
He will face Wagga Local Court on Wednesday to answer three charges of stealing a firearm or imitation firearm, two of driving a stolen car and one of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence with people there.
Strike Force Nimbo investigators are continuing their inquiries and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
