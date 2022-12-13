The Daily Advertiser
Man charged over Wagga break-and-enter that saw guns, jewellery stolen

By Daisy Huntly
Updated December 13 2022 - 6:34pm, first published 4:20pm
Riverina Police District released CCTV footage in an appeal for public help investigating an alleged break-and-enter at Moorong. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A man has been arrested in a Sydney jail over his alleged involvement in a Wagga robbery that saw a home broken into and a car, guns and tens of thousands of dollars in jewellery stolen.

