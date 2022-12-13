The Daily Advertiser

Graduate nurses ready to enter Wagga hospitals as hundreds of students celebrate end of university in style

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 14 2022 - 10:00am, first published December 13 2022 - 7:00pm
More than 220 students attended university for one last time yesterday as they marked their graduations with friends and family.

AM

