More than 220 students attended university for one last time yesterday as they marked their graduations with friends and family.
Yesterday morning saw 82 nursing, paramedicine and healthcare science graduates farewelled, while another 140 dentistry and medical science students wrapped up their degrees in the afternoon.
CSU graduate Alisha Blanch was thrilled to finally complete her Bachelor of Nursing after three years of study. "I'm very excited," Mrs Blanch said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Hailing from a farm at Mangoplah, Mrs Blanch is one of the first in her family to take up nursing.
"Mum and dad both didn't go to university," she said.
Mrs Blanch has dreamed of working in the medical field since she was "very, very little".
Reflecting on her experience during COVID, she said it was "a bit of a scramble" at the start as everyone went online.
"Going through COVID made it feel like a bit of a longer process, so it's so good [to finally be done]," she said.
Mrs Blanch said as the degree progressed, things became easier in some ways.
"It became easier as everyone figured out what was going on, but definitely not easier to stay motivated, but it was alright," she said.
Mrs Blanch said placement was a highlight of her time at university.
"I learnt so much there and made connections, including at Calvary [Hospital] where I did a lot of placements," she said.
"I got to meet a lot of staff there and get used to the facility."
Next year, Mrs Blanch will start her graduate program at Calvary Hospital.
"I'm excited to start that and work in the field," she said. "I'm also glad to be able to go back."
Also excited to graduate from nursing were longtime friends Maddison Kelly and Laura McMahon.
"It was during COVID, so it's really good to be finished," Ms Kelly said.
"We were able to complete our course without interruptions going online during COVID and now we're finished."
Ms Kelly already has a job lined up at Wagga Base Hospital.
"I'll be starting there in February and am really excited for that," she said.
Ms McMahon said it was a "big relief" to be done and it was great completing the course with her high school friend. "We fuelled each other along," she said.
"We did high school together, then we did nursing together. We both want to be midwives too, so we could be working together for the rest of our lives."
Ms McMahon believes it will be a "really good profession" to work in. "It's constantly changing and you're constantly doing things to keep busy," she said.
CSU is currently ranked Australia's top university for full-time graduate employment in the country and has held the title for the last six years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.