Albury are confident they are heading in the right direction under new coach Justin Carney.
The former Canberra Raiders player is starting to make his mark on the team who missed last season's finals series after going down in a final-round shootout with Kangaroos.
Isaac Carpenter is the latest new face to link with the Thunder.
Carpenter moved to Albury too late to take part in the season but president Herb Stratton is happy to have him on board.
"He was going to come halfway through last year but got here a bit too late," Stratton said.
"Sam Collins put me onto him and he's come with good qualities.
"He's a lovely young fella and we're very pleased with him."
Carpenter was part of the North Queensland Cowboys young gun program and has experience with Queensland Cup clubs Wynnum Manly and Souths Sunnybank.
He moved to Albury with the Army and is set to play in the front row for the Thunder.
"He's a big boy, about 6'6 and very athletic," Stratton said.
"And you know being in the Army they are always very fit."
Besides Carney's arrival, the Thunder have also welcomed Lachie Munro into the fold.
They will be without last season's halves combination Paul Kariatiana and Jack Mallinson.
However Stratton hopes they can attract some new playmakers in the new year.
Regards he is pleased with how the side is coming together.
"We're shaping up really good actually," Stratton said.
"I couldn't be happier with the way the club is going as we've got a very strong committee and a very young committee.
"A lot of younger faces have got on board, we've got a social committee and things are good."
Albury are also set to return in the Sullivan Cup next year.
The couldn't field either a under 16s or 18s side but with good juniors stepping up from the junior club this time around Stratton remains hopeful of being able to fill all five grades this season.
"The 16s are all ready to go, I've spoken to the 16s coach and he's got a heap of kids," he said. "We've probably got half a side in the 18s so I'm pretty sure we can get 18s too. Everything is looking pretty good."
Mick Phegan will coach the under 16s while another former NRL player Etu Uaisele returns to the club as their reserve grade coach.
Tash Clemson has replaced Craig Blackhall as the leaguetag coach which will see the club have their first women's captain-coach in 2023.
Albury has also requested more Saturday games in the Group Nine draw this season.
They are set to have two home Saturday games in 2023 and another two away games on Saturdays.
Stratton believes it is a good move for the club.
"Everything is looking good and we couldn't be happier down here," he said. "I think a few Saturday games will make a lot of difference."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
