Wagga golfers took to the course on Monday for the longest day of their golfing lives, all in the name of cancer.
The Longest Day event was held by the Cancer Council across the nation and is the ultimate in golf endurance with participants aiming to complete 72 holes in succession between dawn and dusk.
The average golfer can take between three and five hours to play 18 holes.
Local hackers took to the Wagga Country Club course for their day of torture and raised a total of $11,953 so far.
Golfers played in teams, with team Never Say Never, led by Andrew Smith, posting a mammoth fundraising effort of $8354.
Mr Smith's team teed off at just after 5am, and drained their final putt at 6.30pm.
They walked over 43 kilometres, took 52-odd thousand steps and burnt around 3500 calories along the way of their golf marathon.
A dream day for many weekend turf trashers, but Mr Smith said it was a gruelling task.
"We're all fairly keen golfers that were playing together, 72 holes in a day would be most golfers' dream. But we all found out that it was much tougher than we expected," he said.
"So there was no stopping to have something eat or drink. It's just grab a drink and grab something on the way past and keep going so it was tough."
A four handicap, Mr Smith, 42, has been a member of the country club since aged 9, and the most he'd ever played in a day was 54 holes.
"When I was a kid at that age, 72 holes a day probably wouldn't have been that much of a challenge," he said.
"But at 42, definitely the body started to feel it even bending down to pick the ball up out of the hole on the last nine holes."
The 35 golfers taking part faced treacherous weather, with rain, hail and fierce winds all at play, and Mr Smith said you wouldn't go near the course in normal circumstances.
But the hardship was all for a worthy cause.
"In the last two years I had a close family friend die of cancer, then my father had bowel cancer," he said.
"But if we could ever get a cure for it, well, with what we did yesterday, hopefully can help that out."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
