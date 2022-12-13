Woman found with 100 ecstasy pills in speeding car near Holbrook

A passenger in a speeding car has allegedly been caught with 100 ecstasy pills, cocaine, amphetamine and prescription medication.
Police intercepted a Hyundai i30 on the Hume Highway at Little Billabong about 1.50pm on Monday.
Highway Patrol members had detected the vehicle at 152km/h at Holbrook a short time earlier.
The female passenger, 23, was seen by police trying to hide something under her seat.
In other news
The pair were arrested.
The woman was charged with two counts of drug supply, three counts of drug possession and one count of possessing or attempting to possess a restricted substance.
She was bailed to appear at Holbrook Local Court on January 19.
The driver, 21, was issued an infringement notice for speeding.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.