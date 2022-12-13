The Daily Advertiser

Woman found with 100 ecstasy pills in speeding car near Holbrook

By Blair Thomson
December 13 2022 - 4:00pm
A passenger in a speeding car has allegedly been caught with 100 ecstasy pills, cocaine, amphetamine and prescription medication.

