Wagga's real estate agents and a homelessness service manager say a new ban against rent bidding won't stop desperate renters from offering above the asking price.
On Monday, the NSW government announced rent bidding - when landlords or real estate agents encourage prospective tenants to offer a higher rent amount - would be illegal from Saturday.
But real estate agent and owner of Macarthur Real Estate Mark Macarthur said prospective tenants only offer more rent out of desperation to secure a property.
He said the only thing that would ease rental market stress was to build more houses.
"We need approximately 340 houses each year to keep up with current growth," he said.
"We won't see a drop in rental prices until we see more houses."
But she said the problem would not be solved anytime soon, with skill shortages and building supply issues contributing to the housing shortage.
"It's a long term fix, because if we haven't got enough tradies and we can't get the materials... then we're kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place," she said.
"It doesn't really matter whether you're on income support or you're on $30 an hour. We've got engineers coming to the region and they can't get accommodation."
Regional Development Australia (RDA) Riverina's Land Monitor report for 2021-22 found Wagga added 171 houses to its total housing stock, more than 50 per cent less than last year.
The report, co-published by the Housing Industry Association and Committee 4 Wagga, also projected Wagga's growing population would need more than 1100 new dwellings by 2026.
LJ Hooker office manager Robyn Rossiter said housing stock shortages contribute to prospective tenants' offering landlords more rent.
"I certainly think there's a lack of social housing, there's a lack of affordable housing," she said.
"Sales prices have also increased, and that's part of driving rents up because people are paying more."
Mr Macarthur said there would be about 15,000 lots of land released in Wagga over the next 30 years.
But he said more land needed to be released to support Wagga's growing population as major industrial projects begin in the region.
"Land fixes it all in the end," he said.
"We've got a lot to look forward to."
He said development proposals for Wagga's northern and southern corridors, along with more land available in Estella and Gobbagombalin, pose good opportunities for housing, but even more land is needed.
"There are a lot of plans, it's just a matter of getting them through," he said.
In the meantime, Ms Kilgower said some communities are beginning to look at innovative ways to add to housing stocks immediately.
She said solutions like re-purposing defunct buildings, and modular homes, are just some ideas.
"It's community - if they can pull together and talk to people and just see what's out there, that would be awesome," Ms Kilgower said.
"Now it's time to think outside the box."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
