With one game to play before the Christmas break, the Lake Albert Maroon U12's are sitting nicely on top of the ladder after going through their first seven matches undefeated.
Taking on Wagga RSL on Saturday, the Bulldogs won the toss and elected to bat finishing their 25 overs at 5-88 on the back of some solid batting from Sam Mortimer (16no) and Shilah Gain (13no) while Finn O'Neill picked up two wickets for the Bulls.
In response, the Bulls chased down the target in 19 overs finishing at 4-89 with Liam Hutton (21no) and Darcy Crittenden (15no) the top run scorers.
Mark Crittenden is Lake Albert Maroon's coach and said that he has got a great group of kids and parents that makes his job very easy.
While undefeated to start the season, Crittenden said that his side's development has been more important rather than their winning record.
"It's more that they just enjoy playing with each other and they are all improving and developing their skills," Crittenden said.
"U12's is the first year where if you get out you are actually out and that's been good for them to understand the realities of cricket.
"We have had a couple of close games and it's a good competition and it really is pretty even."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
In addition to a focus on development, Crittenden also said that the side has shared the success with every player in the side getting the same opportunity.
"By the end of this round every kid would have batted in the top three twice and every kid would have batted in the bottom three twice or maybe even three times," he said.
"So we just shuffle it around every week and it's been a whole team effort and every kid has contributed."
In the other U12's games, Kooringal Gold (3-115) defeated St Michaels (8-113) while Kooringal Blue (3-114) defeated Lake Albert Gold (4-71).
In U13's it was a clash of the top two sides with South Wagga giving St Michaels Blue their first loss of the season on Friday night.
In a high scoring encounter, St Michaels batted first ending their 25 overs at 5-167 thanks to some big knocks from Henry Benecke (30no) and Toby Willis (30no) while Rudra Vaghela finished with figures of 2-9 for the Blues.
In response, the Blues chased down the total with a over to spare finishing at 5-171 on the back of some impressive performances from Austin Vijayakumar (33no) and Nate Absolum (33no) while Michael Szymanski took 3-8 for St Michaels.
St Michaels were back in action on Monday night with them bouncing back with a win against Wagga City by eight wickets.
In U14's action, Wagga City (1-120) kept their impressive season going after defeating Lake Albert Maroon (8-117), while St Michaels (3-148) defeated Wagga RSL (5-145).
In the final U14's game it was Lake Albert Gold (7-156) who defeated South Wagga (9-68).
In U16's, Lake Albert Maroon (5-114) maintained their spot on top of the ladder with a victory over Wagga RSL Black (112) while Wagga City (1-130) defeated South Wagga (8-128).
In the other U16's match it was St Michaels (7-152) who defeated Wagga RSL Orange (9-68).
