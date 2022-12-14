The Daily Advertiser

After seven matches the Lake Albert Maroon U12's have yet to be defeated with them stringing a number of good performances together

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 14 2022 - 5:51pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn O'Neill in action during his side's win against Wagga RSL on Saturday at Michael Slater Oval. Picture by Les Smith

With one game to play before the Christmas break, the Lake Albert Maroon U12's are sitting nicely on top of the ladder after going through their first seven matches undefeated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.