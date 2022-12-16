BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Move in with peace of mind that everything is done for you at 26 Bindari Avenue, Glenfield Park.
Situated on a large 852-square-metre block, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home will not disappoint.
Featuring four good sized bedrooms all with built-ins, the main bedroom is located at the front of the home and offers a well-equipped ensuite. A modern family bathroom services the remaining bedrooms, with a deep bathtub, shower and separate toilet.
There are multiple living spaces with a lounge room and a large dining space with room for a TV and sofa.
The renovated galley-style kitchen offers Caesarstone benchtops, gas cooktop and plenty of bench space.
Enjoy entertaining throughout the seasons under the expansive pitched alfresco area.
"It's perfect for large gatherings, watching the kids and pets play in the yard or to simply escape to tranquillity," selling agent Khodi Jackson said.
Year-round comfort is assured with a fireplace creating a cosy atmosphere and reverse-cycle heating and cooling.
The double garage features an automatic roller door with drive-through access to the rear yard. There's also a three-car powered shed at the rear.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.