A man has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Downside on Tuesday afternoon.
A NSW Police spokesperson said police responded to reports of an accident on Coolamon Road just before 1pm.
On arrival, officers found a ute had crashed into trees near the road, the spokesperson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said the driver, a man aged in his 70s, has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
The police spokesperson said the driver possibly suffered a medical episode, but the cause of the crash was yet to be determined.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.