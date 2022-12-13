A Wagga technology startup has received a huge funding boost which could mean dozens of new jobs for locals and more talent coming to the area.
Zetifi developed long-range Wi-Fi technology that helps people on farms and in rural areas with connectivity issues and a recent fundraising round has seen $12 million in investments come aboard.
The company is the brainchild of Wagga local and former TAFE teacher Dan Winson, and he said the massive investment, led by Telstra and GrainCorp, will allow the company to expand.
"It's pretty exciting ... we've been operating for four years, prototyping and piloting this technology with a lot of support from farmers and from the ag industry and from government," he said.
"But to scale that we needed to do a series A investment round. And that's the $12 million that we've just just closed. And that allows us to grow the team allows us to transition to mass manufacturing and get products in market and high volume."
And Wagga has been the perfect launchpad for this business venture, Mr Winson said, with cheaper business costs, but also an increasingly attractive city to draw talent to work at the company.
Their team stands at 20 at present, but Mr Winson will be looking to hire 12 new staff immediately following the influx of cash, with more to come.
And he hopes to attract the best local, and national, talent to the team, he said.
"Wagga has easily got a big enough city to lead this market," he said.
Before this round of fundraising the largest investment Zetifi had received was around $1 million. And this new round of capital will help the company realise their dream of bringing high speed internet to rural farming communities.
"80 per cent of New South Wales farms have poor coverage. And that's the problem. We're addressing," he said.
"Our key goal is enabling precision agriculture, and agri tech and farming business. But we certainly have a lot of customers already that are people that just live in those areas where they need Wi-Fi."
The team have developed technology that allows farmers to connect their machines to Wi-Fi and transfer real time data to their agronomist, or they can upload to the cloud and examine it later.
Or check in real time what an operator is doing from their desk, all of which needs long range connectivity to work.
And while there are competing technologies looking into the distance problem, this Wagga company is unique in trying to solve a uniquely rural problem. One that has global implications.
"No one had really targeted that growing niche of remote area connectivity with some specific challenges," he said.
"There's a need for this in Canada, in the US, throughout Europe, South America, anywhere where there's a farm. Basically anywhere the population density drops, and when that happens it is no longer a commercial imperative for mobile network operator to deploy 4g.
"And that's where we can come in to extend the range and fill in the gaps."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
