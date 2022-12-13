Wagga's councillors have thrown their support behind a potential zero-based budget approach, which they argue could eliminate unnecessary expenses or at least highlight the dire need for more government funding.
The elected officials unanimously voted in support of councillor Tim Koschel's motion at Monday's ordinary meeting, which called on staff to compile a report on the viability of using a zero-based budget to address Wagga City Council's serious financial issues.
In a zero-based budget, expenses and funding allocations are drawn up from scratch at the start of the financial period, rather than simply adjusting numbers from the previous budget.
Cr Koschel said the system would mean every expense is accounted for and ensure the council is spending its money effectively.
"We need to basically strip the budget down to zero and have every line justified to make sure we're spending that money wisely," Cr Koschel said.
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson said the council already does strip items from the budget to make it more balanced every year.
He said he would be reasonably confident there is "not a lot of fat left" in the budget's line items.
Mr Thompson suggested the most realistic way for the organisation to implement the proposed system would be through a rolled out approach, with specific areas of the budget being prioritised first.
This was backed by Cr Rod Kendall, who said an organisation-wide implementation of the zero-based budget shouldn't be necessary at the start of every financial period.
Cr Amelia Parkins, who spoke about the potential of a zero-based budget during the build up to last year's council election, said the approach would help Wagga City Council recover from recent impacts.
"This will ensure the money is being spent in the correct areas ... and it will help council recover from COVID, bush fires and the floods," Cr Parkins said.
She said she would like to see the zero-based budget result in a "realignment of priorities" more in line with the expectations of the community.
Cr Richard Foley said while it was vital for the council to "squeeze as much as we can out of the budget", the new approach still wouldn't fix the lack of funds being provided by state and federal governments.
"This goes back to the situation where we've had a period of governance in state and federal level which are not assisting local government properly with proper grants," he said.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said the zero-based budgeting may actually find nothing wrong with some of the budgets in place and highlight why more government funding needs to be provided.
"It may find some things in some areas but it may also validate them and highlight that we're being underfunded by the other levels of government," he said.
Council staff are expected to return the report on the viability of a zero-based budget by March 2023.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
