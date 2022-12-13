Former mayor Kerry Pascoe's plan to transform a Wagga CBD street into a boutique avenue with new trees, better footpaths and angled parking is back on the cards, with a tweaked design.
The proposed overhaul of Blake Street has been reworked and placed back on public exhibition after residents criticised the initial decision to remove road access to the street's public car park.
Mr Pascoe, the director of Davtil Pty Ltd, said the proposed planning agreement will now cost about $171,000 and include street access to the car park as well as more trees.
"There were some things that were commented on by the general public and I just tried to satisfy them," Mr Pascoe said.
The proposed works will still include upgraded footpaths, pedestrian islands on both ends and angled parking along the side of the road.
Mr Pascoe said the overhaul will "really enhance the street", making it more inviting for developers and businesses.
"[Wagga's] CBD is getting tired and while we've done a tremendous job with the main street, we need to work back from there and we need residential right throughout the CBD area," Mr Pascoe said.
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson said it appears the reworked planning agreement has addressed the community's concerns but ultimately it is up to residents to decide.
"To our knowledge, anything that was raised in that initial exhibition period has been addressed," Mr Thompson said.
"But it's going back out on public exhibition to ensure it's the community answering that question and not council."
The upgrade of the street was placed on public exhibition in August and received nineteen written submissions. At least seven of the submissions criticised the removal of the car park access.
Mr Pascoe has proposed the transformation of Blake Street as part of his $10 million plan to build a six-storey apartment building on the street.
Instead of paying the $104,000 developer contribution fee, he has offered to spend about $171,000 to "improve the public realm" of the area.
The updated planning agreement will be placed on public exhibition on the Wagga City Council website from December 17 until January 30.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
