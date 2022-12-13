The Daily Advertiser

Blake Street overhaul reworked, placed back on public exhibition by Wagga City Council

Monty Jacka
Updated December 14 2022 - 6:07pm, first published 6:35am
The proposed overhaul of Blake Street now includes street access to the nearby public carpark following feedback from the community. Picture by Madeline Begley

Former mayor Kerry Pascoe's plan to transform a Wagga CBD street into a boutique avenue with new trees, better footpaths and angled parking is back on the cards, with a tweaked design.

