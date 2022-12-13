The Daily Advertiser

Radka Kahlefeldt says she is looking forward to competing locally after being announced as a marquee athlete for the Riverina Tri Series

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 13 2022 - 6:56pm, first published 3:00pm
Brad and Radka Kahlefeldt have jumped on board as a sponsor of the Riverina Tri Series with a major prize on offer if someone can clean sweep the four events.

Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt is looking forward to competing in her own backyard with her confirmed as a marquee athlete for the upcoming Riverina Tri Series.

