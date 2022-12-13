Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt is looking forward to competing in her own backyard with her confirmed as a marquee athlete for the upcoming Riverina Tri Series.
Kahlefeldt and Albury's Jesse Featonby have been announced as the marquee athletes for the four-race series with Kahlefeldt looking forward to doing some racing closer to home.
"Yes I'm very happy," Kahlefeldt said.
"I'm super excited to do some local racing because I love racing and it's also great to support the local community.
"I'd love to see triathlon boom a little bit more around the Riverina, because it used to have a huge tradition.
"It's all about families which I love and we will be bringing our little girls and that's the best example to show the girls how much fun racing and sports is."
Kahlefeldt has raced all around the country and internationally however admitted to rarely competing closer to home.
"I'm usually travelling or training for the bigger races," she said.
"But now with having a family and having a business, I feel doing some local races works much better time wise as well."
In addition to competing in this years series, Kahlefeldt and her husband Brad have decided to jump on-board as a sponsor of the series with Wagga Swim Hub.
As part of this a new initiative has been created where if an athlete wins all four races they will receive a $2000 cheque at the end of the series.
This has previously been achieved by Featonby as well as Annabel White with Kahlefeldt saying it was an easy decision to support the series.
"We'd love to see triathlon grow," she said.
"We thought how best to engage with the community and with owning a swim school we offered some support and I hope people will like the prizes which we offered."
Kahlefeldt is coming off a fifth place finish at Ironman Western Australia held in Busselton with her having mixed feelings about the result.
"It was a fast time but overall I was aiming higher," she said.
"I wanted to be on the podium and wanted to qualify for Kona.
"Ironman is a hard race and if you are not 100 per cent you can't fake it."
Kahlefeldt was hopeful of qualifying for the Ironman World Championships however a bout of laryngitis meant that she was not able to compete at her best.
However, she is keeping positive with her looking forward to enjoying a bit of an off-season over Christmas.
"It would be better to be a bit higher up but it's okay and I did the race," Kahlefeldt said.
"Now I can just relax and I have some off-season now over the Christmas holidays and I can't wait to have some more family time.
"I will still fight for the Kona spot and I'm deciding whether to do Cairns again next year or there's also Port Macquarie.
"Obviously there's plenty of racing before that with the Riverina Tri Series and it's exciting because I'm not disappointed with the race, I'm just more motivated."
Kahlefeldt also wanted to thank everyone for the support she has received over the last few months from family and friends.
While enjoying a break over the next few weeks from training, Kahlefeldt is still being kept busy at work with the Wagga Swim Hub set to host their Christmas Swimming Carnival on Thursday.
